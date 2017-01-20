Finally! We See Bryan Cranston As Zordon In The New Power Rangers Trailer

Sure, it was cheesy TV in the 1990s,but it’s time to bring the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers into the 21st century.

With cooler suits, better special effects, and great actors…the Power Rangers are back!

Fun fact! most people don’t know that Bryan Cranston is in this film. The first trailer released for the movie, left him out completely. However, this new trailer finally gives us the first look at Cranston as Zordon.

It’s like something right out of The Matrix. He looks like a super cool, pixellated, computer system. It’s unclear as to whether or not we will see him in human form or not.

Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24th, 2017.