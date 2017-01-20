Judge Reinhold Faces $500 Fine For Love Field Incident, Pleads No Contest

January 20, 2017 3:24 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Fine, Incident, Judge Reinhold, Love Field, No Contest

Judge Reinhold has officially pled no contest to his December 8th arrest at Dallas Love Field following a confrontation with TSA agents.

After entering his plea, Reinhold accepted deferred adjudication.  As long as he stays out of trouble for 90 days, the charges will be dropped and he will not face the potential $500 fine.

Reinhold would not let TSA agents check the contents of his backpack, which contained CDs and DVDs last December, which led to a confrontation with the agents.  Reinhold cited an adverse reaction to his new medication that led to the incident.

He was taken to jail, and released the following day.  He would proceed to apologize to Dallas Police for the incident, and released a statement the following day further apologizing for his actions.

Via Hollywood Reporter

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live