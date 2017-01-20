Judge Reinhold Faces $500 Fine For Love Field Incident, Pleads No Contest

Judge Reinhold has officially pled no contest to his December 8th arrest at Dallas Love Field following a confrontation with TSA agents.

After entering his plea, Reinhold accepted deferred adjudication. As long as he stays out of trouble for 90 days, the charges will be dropped and he will not face the potential $500 fine.

Reinhold would not let TSA agents check the contents of his backpack, which contained CDs and DVDs last December, which led to a confrontation with the agents. Reinhold cited an adverse reaction to his new medication that led to the incident.

Love Field Parking – $17

Grande Starbucks Latte – $4.15

Class C Misdemeanor – $363 Telling your mom you went to jail – priceless — Judge Reinhold (@JudgeReinhold) December 11, 2016

He was taken to jail, and released the following day. He would proceed to apologize to Dallas Police for the incident, and released a statement the following day further apologizing for his actions.

