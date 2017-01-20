NCIS Los Angeles Actor Miguel Ferrer Has Passed Away

January 20, 2017 5:24 AM
Filed Under: Actor, Crossing Jordan, Dead, Died, miguel ferrer, ncis los angeles, Passed Away, Throat Cancer, Twin Peaks

It’s another sad day in Hollywood. Actor Miguel Ferrer has passed away at the age of 61. Ferrer had apparently been battling throat cancer.

In a statement made by CBS…

“Actor Miguel Ferrer passed away peacefully in his home this morning after losing his battle to cancer. He was surrounded by close family and friends, including his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters.”

Ferrer spent the last seven years of his career on NCIS Los Angeles, but you may remember him from several other great shows like Crossing Jordan and Twin Peaks. He was also a familiar face on the big screen in RoboCop, even had a part in Iron Man 3. he will even be a part of the Twin Peaks reboot, scheduled to come out sometime this year.

Naturally, his costars have taken to social media to share their love for coworker and friend.

George Clooney even made a statement about his cousin…

“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison.”

Our thoughts and prayer are with Ferrer’s family and friends.

