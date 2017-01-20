Premiere Cancelled for ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

January 20, 2017 10:06 AM By Jenny Q
Has your mind changed about going to see A Dog’s Purpose?

The movie studio canceled its red carpet premiere. There was torrential downpour in the forecast, but there was also the upsetting behind the scenes footage leaked this week.

A Dog’s Purpose suddenly gained notoriety due to a video of animal cruelty on the set. It shows a German shepherd being forced into turbulent waters and nearly drowning.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called for a boycott. A Dog’s Purpose is scheduled to arrive in one week.

Universal Pictures released a statement, “It is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket.”

The movie is about one dog, which lives several lives, gaining valuable life lessons and eventually its purpose.

