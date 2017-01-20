Rick Perry Tells Al Franken “I Hope You Are As Fun On The Dais As You Were On Your Couch”

It’s Inauguration Day. Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States later on this morning.

Whether you’re good with that or not, we are all in this together – and if we believe what we sing, our safety and prosperity are mostly a matter of God’s good grace anyway. Let’s hope and pray not only for the best, but that we’ll know what’s best – which is what makes this clip so great.

You couldn’t find two different people politically than former Texas governor Rick Perry and Minnesota Senator Al Franken. It was Perry’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of Energy – a department Perry once wanted to kill but now believes is essential. And thanks to one little exchange, everyone laughed. Republicans and Democrats.