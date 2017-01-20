Rick Perry Tells Al Franken “I Hope You Are As Fun On The Dais As You Were On Your Couch”

January 20, 2017 5:49 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: al franken, confirmation, Couch, energy department, Rick Perry, sex joke

It’s Inauguration Day. Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States later on this morning.

Whether you’re good with that or not, we are all in this together – and if we believe what we sing, our safety and prosperity are mostly a matter of God’s good grace anyway. Let’s hope and pray not only for the best, but that we’ll know what’s best – which is what makes this clip so great.

You couldn’t find two different people politically than former Texas governor Rick Perry and Minnesota Senator Al Franken. It was Perry’s confirmation hearing for Secretary of Energy – a department Perry once wanted to kill but now believes is essential. And thanks to one little exchange, everyone laughed. Republicans and Democrats.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live