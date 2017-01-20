The NFL’s Michael Lombardi Says Refs Got Dallas Cowboys’ Huddle Penalty Wrong

Uh-oh, we have another referee controversy in the NFL. Unfortunately, this issue comes directly from the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday’s playoff game.

Yep. The NFL has admitted that the 15-yard penalty enforced on the Cowboys after Brice Butler went in and out of the huddle, was an incorrect call. Michael Lombardi, claims that he spoke with two other NFL teams about the unsportsmanlike conduct call. Lombardi took to Twitter to explain the situation…

Spoke w/ 2 teams that talked to the NFL office about the huddle call and both said it was a mistake. No deception on the part of D, no call — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

Other teams saw the call, called the league office for clarification and NFL said Dallas was not being deceptive,no call was the right call — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

Since then, the NFL’s VP of officiating Dean Blandino, has sent a Twitter response to Lombardi saying…

I have not spoken to any club about this call. Longstanding rule that was last called in 2014 Week 8 WAS at DAL against WAS #82. https://t.co/0W9r6js0mq — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 19, 2017

Lombardi is standing by his comments…

NFL can say anything they want but my sources are solid and I know what was told to them.I'm not starting a rumor just stating what was said — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

Now, we can sit here all day and say that call was a game changer or the Cowboys would have won if it weren’t for that call. Honestly, there’s no way to know that that call had any real impact on the finale of the game. But we will say, there have been one too many bad calls this year. And don’t even get us started on that Dez Bryant catch!