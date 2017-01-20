The NFL’s Michael Lombardi Says Refs Got Dallas Cowboys’ Huddle Penalty Wrong

Uh-oh, we have another referee controversy in the NFL. Unfortunately, this issue comes directly from the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday’s playoff game.
Yep. The NFL has admitted that the 15-yard penalty enforced on the Cowboys after Brice Butler went in and out of the huddle, was an incorrect call. Michael Lombardi, claims that he spoke with two other NFL teams about the unsportsmanlike conduct call. Lombardi took to Twitter to explain the situation…
Since then, the NFL’s VP of officiating Dean Blandino, has sent a Twitter response to Lombardi saying…
Lombardi is standing by his comments…
Now, we can sit here all day and say that call was a game changer or the Cowboys would have won if it weren’t for that call. Honestly, there’s no way to know that that call had any real impact on the finale of the game. But we will say, there have been one too many bad calls this year. And don’t even get us started on that Dez Bryant catch!