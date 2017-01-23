Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Rock The Stage In Mexico!

January 23, 2017 2:06 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Hella Good", 2017 Crash My Playa, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Mexico, No Doubt, Riviera Maya, snapchat

Think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look good together? Seems they work and play together well, too!

This weekend, Gwen was a surprise performer during Blake’s set at Country star Luke Bryan’s 4-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico, according to E Online.

Shelton brought Gwen onstage while he covered Kenny Loggin’s 80’s hit, “Footloose”, then Gwen performed her 2001 hit “Hella Good” (from her former band, No Doubt).

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better. #CrashMyPlaya #GwenStefani

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! 👏 #CrashMyPlaya

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

That moment when @gwenstefani murders the show! 🤤🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 She is so bomb!

A video posted by shauna vasquez || blogger (@myskinnybeet) on

 

Seems Rock, Country and Pop continue to collide for cash! From a financial standpoint, that too is “Hella Good.”

Btw, Luke Bryan plays the Super Bowl, Sunday Feb. 5th. How’s that for a score!!!

