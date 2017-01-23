Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Rock The Stage In Mexico!

Think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look good together? Seems they work and play together well, too!

This weekend, Gwen was a surprise performer during Blake’s set at Country star Luke Bryan’s 4-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico, according to E Online.

Shelton brought Gwen onstage while he covered Kenny Loggin’s 80’s hit, “Footloose”, then Gwen performed her 2001 hit “Hella Good” (from her former band, No Doubt).

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better. #CrashMyPlaya #GwenStefani A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:10am PST

That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! 👏 #CrashMyPlaya A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

That moment when @gwenstefani murders the show! 🤤🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 She is so bomb! A video posted by shauna vasquez || blogger (@myskinnybeet) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:13am PST

Seems Rock, Country and Pop continue to collide for cash! From a financial standpoint, that too is “Hella Good.”

Btw, Luke Bryan plays the Super Bowl, Sunday Feb. 5th. How’s that for a score!!!

