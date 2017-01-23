Channing Tatum Is Learning How To Play The Piano

Channing Tatum is sticking to his New Year’s resolution.

The actor, like everyone else in the world, made a resolution to “learn new things” in 2017. Now it’s only been a couple of weeks, but it looks like he’s sticking to it!

Channing has taken up the piano! As of right now, it appears that he’s been teaching himself. He did mention though that he may have to hire a real teacher for the job.

Hahaha! Well, keeping my New Year's resolution to "learn new things". But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. Song is way too hard. A video posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

The piano is a hard instrument to learn, but Channing is doing pretty well. And if he really is self-taught…BRAVO!

Here’s to hoping he stays with it.