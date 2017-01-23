Internet Responds To White Supremacist Richard Spender Getting Punched In The Face

January 23, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: alt right, funny, Internet, national policy institute, Response, richard spencer, Video, white supremacy

Thousands of people across the country protested during the inauguration of Donald Trump as our president last Friday.  Richard Spencer, an advocate, and creator of the term alt-right, and president of the National Policy Institute found himself in the middle of Washington D.C. during the protests.

The internet was not kind to Spencer before the punch, and after they had a field day, adding music from the drum beat from Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight” to the effect from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out video game to video clips of the punch.

Check ’em out below!

Via StereoGum

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live