Internet Responds To White Supremacist Richard Spender Getting Punched In The Face

Thousands of people across the country protested during the inauguration of Donald Trump as our president last Friday. Richard Spencer, an advocate, and creator of the term alt-right, and president of the National Policy Institute found himself in the middle of Washington D.C. during the protests.
The internet was not kind to Spencer before the punch, and after they had a field day, adding music from the drum beat from Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight” to the effect from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out video game to video clips of the punch.
Check ’em out below!
Via StereoGum