Ladies! Here’s Why Guys Play Video Games

January 23, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Think guys play video games too much?

Heat St. reports a new study from the University College London reveals guys play video games… to deal with stress!

Researchers learned 29% of males admit playing video games is part of their plan to cope with stress. 18% of women do the same!

Personally, I feel good time management has to coincide with video game playing, or addiction to doing so can occur.

Of course, playing video games is a better and safer choice versus drugs and alcohol.

Ladies, do you think your man plays video games too much? I don’t have time to play ’em:).

