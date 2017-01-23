Motorcycle Driver Ends Up Riding On The Trunk Of A Car After Collision

Here’s a real good reason why it’s usually not a good idea to chase a car on your motorcycle.

A rider on I-5 in Washington was trying to enter the freeway when a speeding car nearly ran him over. Choosing to chase down the reckless driver, the motorcyclist gave his bike the throttle – and zoomed up behind the offending driver in the fast lane. And that’s when the driver decided to throw on the brakes – not knowing the motorcyclist was right behind her. At that point, the rider flew over his handle bars and landed on the back of the car.

The driver – still completely unaware of what’s happening right behind her – then takes off as if nothing has happened. With the rider still on the back of her car.

So now your bike is destroyed – and you’re hanging on to a trunk lid for dear life. But your alive. Worst day, or best day?

And…from the rider’s point of view.