President Donald Trump Begins First Work Week With Lawsuit

As he enters his first week as President, Donald Trump is being sued by Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics In Washington, according to TMZ.

The suit alleges Trump is violating a constitutional clause prohibiting federal office holders from earning income from foreign powers.

Suit examples include:

leases held by foreign governments in Trump Tower

payments from foreign governments to rebroadcast episodes of The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice

room reservations in Trump’s D.C. hotel

Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics In Washington say Trumps sons running his businesses isn’t good enough and are demanding compliance.

Whew! Just a few days into office, and there’s already new material for reality TV!

