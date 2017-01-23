Ravens Owner Says NFL Games Need Fewer Commercials

No secret that football ratings took a turn downward this season. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has now said what we’re ALL saying: limit the commercials!

Even Super Bowl commercials. Do we really anticipate those creative spots with the same enthusiasm as days gone by? Especially when they’re previewed on YouTube the week before.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that nobody wants to see two minutes of commercials, come back, kick the ball and then go to a minute-and-a-half of commercials. I’ve thought that was absurd since I was 20 years old,” said Bisciotti in an interview on the Baltamore Raven’s website.

Over the past 20 years, the average length of the Super Bowl broadcast has been 3 hours and 35 minutes.

My mate and I record the games, start watching it an hour later, and zip through commercials. I can’t imagine doing it any other way.