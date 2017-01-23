Walmart Customer Tries To Pay With Photo Copied Currency

January 23, 2017 2:07 PM By Blake Powers
In the north central area of Lake City, 30-year-old Brandi Harden was recently trying to make a purchase at Walmart and handed the cashier photocopies of U.S. $20 bills, according to The Gainesville Sun. When Harden was asked about it, she bolted!

Two days later, similarly copied currency was used to pay a bill at an area Applebee’s, and this time, the customer… left their cell phone.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Officers tracked down Harden to a nearby hotel, showed the funny-money to her, asked about it, and that’s when stammering and embarrassment began flowing from her. Plus, more counterfeit bills, blank paper and a printer were found in her room.

Police also found drug paraphernalia and marijuana in Harden’s room.

Currently, Harden faces charges of possession of counterfeit bills, marijuana, drug equipment, and the Secret Service is investigating her case.

Further proof you just can’t print money, versus earn it:).

“Florida: The Second Chance State.” Make a mistake in Florida, chances are, you’ll get another chance:).

