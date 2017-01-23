What Incident Made You ‘Feel Old’ For the First Time?

January 23, 2017 10:20 AM By Jenny Q
We who work here at KLUV, a Classic Hits station, know that listeners often report their shock when we play a song THEY grew-up with. The years start flying by in adulthood and suddenly those songs are a quarter century old!  A recent Reddit thread asked people to share the moment that made them think, “Wow. I’m old.”

Lot of people said it was when they stop being asked to show ID for alcohol. Here are some other “moments”:

  • “Someone who was born in 2001 applied to work at my store the other day. I almost cried.”
  • “Checking into a hotel and observing that the lobby was jammed with collegiate cheerleaders in town for a competition. FIRST thought: ‘Crap, they’re going to be noisy.'”
  • “When my 16-year-old brother told me, ‘I don’t do Facebook – it’s where all the old people are.'”
  • “When I realized 1997 wasn’t 5 years ago but 20.”

I feel your pain! I recall living in Los Angeles, working in contemporary radio, and hearing KC & the Sunshine Band on what was then called an ‘oldies’ station. I almost drove off the road. Yep, MY music was officially old and so was I. 😉

Sobering moments, aren’t they?

