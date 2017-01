Changes to the White House website – it’s English only.

“Sorry, the page you’re looking for cannot be found,” is what you’ll find when trying to access www.whitehouse.gov/espanol.

The Spanish version of the White House page was created in 2009, a few months after Barack Obama took office.

Also removed: the Facebook and Twitter accounts for La Casa Blanca.

Not totally unexpected as President Trump has criticized the widespread use of Spanish in the United States.