Women’s March Launches 10 Actions For The First 100 Days

Thank you to all the women and men of Dallas/Fort Worth, who got out on Saturday to march for women’s rights. As you probably already know, it was a huge success not just here, but all over the country. Over one million people made their voice known.

So what’s next? Where do we go from here?

Well, the Women’s March will keep on trucking with 10 actions for the first 100 days. The idea is that every ten days, take action of an issue that’s important to you. The first action, which starts today, is to send a postcard to your Senator. All you have to do is write down the things that are important to you and put it in the mail. Click HERE to print your postcard.

After the ten day period has passed, there will be another action on the agenda. Click HERE is you would like to sign up for notifications.