And The 2017 Oscar Nominees Are…

What! No Deadpool? Don’t worry, Ryan Gosling is making up for the lack of Ryan Reynolds. LaLa Land scored fourteen nominations this year, which ties with Titanic and All About Eve for the most Oscar noms ever.
Yes, the 89th Oscar nominations are out. You probably won’t be too surprised to see who made the list of nominees. Honestly, it reads like Golden Globes.
And the 2017 nominees are…
BEST PICTURE
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
BEST DIRECTOR
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
BEST ACTOR
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
