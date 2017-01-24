Dallas Native and Friend Rescued From North Carolina Avalanche

Dallas native Neale Shutler and friend/roommate David Ortiz were traveling Highway 89 through the snow-filled mountains of northern California yesterday/Monday around 1am when their vehicle was hit by an avalanche!

CBS 11 has more info!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed