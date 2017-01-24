Dennis Quaid Says “There Was No Abuse Of Animals” On The Set Of A Dog’s Purpose

Last week, the movie A Dog’s Purpose, found itself right smack dab in the middle of a dog abuse scandal. Man, including PETA, called for a boycott after a video was released of a German Shepherd appearing to be in distress when it came time to film a raging rapids scene.

Since that video made it’s debut, an investigation was launched, the animal handler was put on administrative leave, the Director said he wasn’t on set at the time, and star Josh Gad was deeply upset by the footage. In addition to all of that, they cancelled the premiere. So it was only a matter of time before Dennis Quaid, who plays Ethan, spoke out on the issue.

In an interview with Extra, Quaid said…

“We have the Humane Society’s seal of approval. They were there. There was no abuse of animals on that set. I would never work on a set that would abuse animals.”

Does this change anything for you? Are you planning to see the film?