Enjoy Tasteless Jokes? Could Be Sign of Intelligence

During this morning’s commute, I happened upon a tasteless joke from one of KLUV’s radio competitors. I surprised myself by laughing out loud (then feeling embarrassed and immediately changing the station although I was alone in the car)

But, according to a new study, my appreciation of said tasteless joke could be a sign of higher intelligence. Okay, let’s go with that!

Researchers found people who best understood and enjoyed dark humor cartoons were also found to have the highest verbal and non-verbal IQ scores, as well as the most education.

The study authors concluded that understanding and enjoying black humor is actually a “complex information-processing task.”

Hey, did you hear the one about…