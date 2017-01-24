President Trump Saves On Cost Of Redecorating Oval Office With Previous Presidential Decor

January 24, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
President Trump’s budget cut plans include the Oval Office!

TMZ reports redecorating inside the Oval Office has begun, and at an affordable price… with previously used presidential decor!

President Trump replaced Obama’s red drapes with gold ones in storage from Bill Clinton’s presidency, which his wife Hillary chose in 1993. Hillary picked the color to make the Oval Office “more dynamic, to show energy.”

In addition, former President Ronald Reagan’s sunbeam rug has returned, plus former President George W. Bush’s gold brocade sofas.

I think the gold drapes make the Oval Office more presidential. After all, gold is a regal/power color. Looks good to me. Thoughts?

Click HERE to see more of the reused decor President Trump is utilizing.

Now, hope he doesn’t go all HGTV and try to remodel… haha!

