“Rings” Movie Crew Prank TV Store Customers With Creepy Girl Crawling Through The Screen

Do you like scary movies?

As you know, Rings, the much anticipated third installment of The Ring hits theaters next weekend. While Naomi Watts isn’t in this movie, it looks scary a H! It’ll never be as great as the original, no sequel is or ever will be.

However, you have to give the promoters some credit for their work. Instead of doing the typical media blast for the film, they took it a step further and brought that dang little girl to life! The crew took over a TV store to set up the ultimate prank on customers. Every TV is flashing the little girl from the movie.

What customers don’t know is that one TV is actually a fake. As soon as they turn their backs, that scary little monster comes crawling out of the television set. Sometimes she grabs them, other times she just stands next to people until they notice.

Awwwww pranks are mean and hilarious.