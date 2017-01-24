See What Justin Bieber Orders At A Movie Theater

Last night, Justin Bieber decided to go to a movie, solo… but with bodyguards in tow, according to TMZ.

Bieber went to see the 7pm feature of Split at the iPic Theaters in Westwood, with one empty seat next to him (for privacy). Not sure how privacy that would actually give him.

Bieber’s bodyguards waited outside. Guess Justin didn’t want to be bothered, because he had some serious moving watching and eating planned.

Bieber ordered:

Nachos (he didn’t like them, and sent them back)

Flatbread

Croquettes

3 Jack & Cokes

Total: $60.00 (+ $20 tip)

Hmm? Wonder why no popcorn!? What’s a movie without popcorn!? I can easily skip everything else on the menu… except popcorn:)! Perhaps popcorn equals too many carbs for Justin…:). I guess after the 3 Jack & Cokes, he forgot about not liking the nachos, and about ordering popcorn. Jack & Coke can cause that… haha!

