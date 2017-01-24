Someone Photoshopped George W. Bush On The Log Ride Wearing His Inauguration Poncho

Perhaps one of the greatest moments to come out of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is former President George W. Bush playing with his rain poncho.

While Trump as taking his oath of office as the 45th President of the United States and making his first official speech to the American people, George W. Bush was in the background trying to figure out how to work a simple rain poncho. At one point, even Dick Chaney felt the need to help W out. After several tries to put the poncho on, W finally gave up and settled by wearing piece of plastic over his head like a veil.

As you are probably well aware, the internet imploded over the pics. Honestly, the whole show he put on was hilarious! It was only a matter of time before someone started Photoshopping W in different water scenarios. Here’s to the first of many…George W. Bush riding the log ride! Click HERE to see the pic!

Quick someone Photoshop him at Niagara Falls!