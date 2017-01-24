Supermarkets Switch-Up Aisles to Encourage More Vegetables, Less Meat

January 24, 2017 11:02 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Oxford University, Supermarkets

Oxford University is using product placement in a whole new way at a UK supermarket chain.

The scientists will be putting veggie alternatives on the same shelves as meat products, awarding loyalty points to shoppers when they buy vegetarian products, and providing recipe cards to suggest ways of switching to a diet with less meat. Their effort is to both combat climate change and reduce the negative health effect of too much meat in a diet.

They’ll then analyze which methods are the most effective in changing shopping habits.

Health experts have often had a common, simple piece of advice for grocery shoppers: Stay on the perimeter of the store, where the produce and fresh meat are – and avoid the middle of the store, where the processed food is found.

This plan gets more specific with the perimeter.

