Take A LOOK At Some Of The Most Popular Daily, Weekly, Monthly Or Yearly Goals!

January 24, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Do you have daily, weekly, monthly or yearly goals?

Askredditt recently addressed this subject, and here are just 7 of many replies and some thoughts of my own.

  • No cheating in relationships” – if you feel the need, get help, or get out.
  • “Not forgiving or staying with a cheater” – forgiveness can come in time, staying with one is a deeper decision.
  • “Don’t ask people to do what they do for a living for free”… You can ask your friend Bob (a painter) to come over to help you fix your car or cut down a tree. You should not ask him to help you paint – true. Otherwise, consider bartering for services.
  • “Come hell or high water I take the wife out on a date at least once a week” – if possible, do it!
  • “I have to do SOME type of workout everyday (I’m kinda lenient on what I do, but it’s better than doing nothing)” – even if it’s just a 30 minutes walk in your neighborhood. Consult your doctor before any physical activity you’re not certain about.
  • “When drinking at my place, I have to do 5 pullups for every drink. If I can’t do the pullups, I’m cut off” – Lol! Good rule:).
  • “Don’t be friends on FB with current co-workers” – keeping respectable professional distance, is important.

So, what is (1) of your daily, weekly, monthly or yearly goals?

