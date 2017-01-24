Watch This Cab Driver List His All-Time Favorite Quarterbacks Not Knowing Bronco’s Legend John Elway Is A Passenger

CBS 11 reports this past Friday, a Washington cab driver named “Sam” was talking football with his passengers and listed his all-time favorite quarterbacks, including Denver Bronco’s legend John Elway, who just happened to be sitting in the back seat! Elway was in town for the Presidential inauguration.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed