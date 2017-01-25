Actor Chris Salvatore Takes In His 89-Year-Old Neighbor With Leukemia

Chris Salvatore is not the biggest Hollywood name you’ve ever heard, but it is one you will never forget. While you may know some of his on-screen work, Girlfriends of Christmas Past or Paradise Pictures (a couple of TV movies), his kind heart is what will stick with you.

Chris, took in his 89-year-old neighbor, Norma Cook. The two lived next door to each other in the same apartment complex for years. Back before Christmas, Norma became very ill due to her leukemia. After a two month battle in the hospital with pneumonia, Norma needed 24 hour care once she was released from the hospital. Chris said…

“The nurses and doctors told her that it would be a miracle if she lived past the holidays.”

Last year Chris started a GoFundMe campaign to help take care of Norma, since her insurance would not cover the 24 hour care she needed. While it raised a lot of money, the funds quickly depleted. So, Chris did the next best thing and asked Norma to move in with him.

He couldn’t let her live out the rest of her days in a nursing home. She’s like a grandmother to him. So, now the two are getting along famously under one roof. And the rest is history!

Oh, and he even took in her cat too!