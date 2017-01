Keller is trying to find an anonymous graffiti artist, but not for the usual reasons. Instead, the city would like to give him or her a commission.

The unattributed artwork in question showed up in the tunnel under Bear Creek Parkway showed up earlier this month.

First, there was a deer. Then, a few days after that, an armadillo – followed by a bird in flight a few days after that. Now the city wants whoever did it to go ahead and create a mural out of what they’ve already started.