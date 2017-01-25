UK’s Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp Issue

By Robyn Collins

The UK’s Royal Mail just announced that they will honor late rock icon David Bowie with a set of 10 special stamps.

This year would have been held Bowie’s 70th birthday, and marks 50 years since his first album release. The event is significant because it’s the first time Royal mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.

The only other music artists to have been honored with a dedicated stamp issue are groups; The Beatles (2010) and Pink Floyd (2015).

Six of the stamps will boast featured album covers: Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and ★.

Four additional stamps will feature the likeness of Bowie performing live on tours across four different decades: The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1973; The Stage Tour, 1978; The Serious Moonlight Tour, 1983; and A Reality Tour, 2004.

El servicio de correos británico honra el héroe pop #DavidBowie #RoyalMail #stamps #pop #rock #duqueblanco A photo posted by Javier Becerra (@javier.becerra80) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Other items include:

Presentation Pack

First Day Cover – Stamps

First Day Cover – Stamp Sheet

The Berlin Years Souvenir Cover

Album Art Fan Sheet

“Heroes” Framed Stamp and Print

Stamps go on sale March 14 at royalmail.com/davidbowie.