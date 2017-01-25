Driverless Cars Soon Coming To Arlington

January 25, 2017 11:48 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Arlington, driverless cars

Driverless cars are about to come to the Metroplex.  Arlington was one of the five areas in Texas selected to participate as a “National Automated Vehicle (AV) Proving Ground.”

This partnership includes the state transportation department, Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute, the University of Texas at Austin Center for Transportation Research, Southwest Research Institute and many other cities and regional agencies.  Texas Department of Transportation Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement, “This partnership puts Texas at the forefront of automated vehicle technologies that likely will shape the future of transportation around the world.”

Along with Arlington, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and El Paso, will be participating in the research, which will give researchers real-world experiences to test new “intelligent cars.”  Arlington residents can expect to see these driverless cars on UTA’s campus, Interstate 30 and its managed lanes, nd other city streets.

Via Star Telegram

