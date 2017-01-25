#FreeMelania Surfaces After Inauguration Video Goes Viral

January 25, 2017 6:24 AM

Is Melania Trump being held hostage? Yeah, probably not, but that doesn’t mean the conspiracy theorist aren’t doing their best to make you think the First Lady is ready to bail on Trump.

Shortly after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony, a video surfaced of Melania Trump talking with her husband just before he was sworn into office. While the two are talking, Melania can be seen smiling and nodding her head as if she’s loving every word that comes out of her husband’s mouth. However, as soon as Trump turns back around, Melania’s mood clearly changes. She goes from happy to annoyed in a matter of seconds.

Of course there’s no audio. We have no idea what Trump is saying to her. Perhaps they had a fight earlier that morning. Maybe she’s just mad about having to sit in the cold and rain for several hours. Who knows! Feel free to play “Caption This” with the video.

 

Listen Live