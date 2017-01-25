Houston Man Squeezes Bullet Out Of Arm Like A Pimple (Video)

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth has had a bullet lodged in his arm for years. A few days ago, however, he was able to finally squeeze the sucker out, and thankfully for us, he recorded the whole thing.

The Bullet That's Been Sittin In My Shoulder The Past Few Years Decided To Come Out…. Gotta Thank God I'm Still Here…..🙏🏿🙏🏿#TruthTestimony A video posted by traeabn (@traeabn) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:16am PST

He was one of five people shot outside a Houston strip club in 2012, and fortunately for him he was able to escape with his life; three others weren’t as lucky.

He told XXL a few weeks after the shooting, “I’m not sure exactly what the altercation was necessarily about, but long story short, whatever transpired, they ran in my direction, so in the process of running in my direction, that kind of had everybody in the open. So as the altercation came my way, shots were being dispersed, but since it was coming our direction, it was a crowd of people. Everybody was wrong place, wrong time.

Via XXL