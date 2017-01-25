KLUV World Tour: Alaska On Board The Norwegian Jewel

January 25, 2017 6:58 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Alaska, cruise, KLUv World Tour, norwegian jewel, Sharon Carr Travel, travel, Trip, Vacation

Alaska is what we call, “God, showing off.” Yes, it’s that beautiful. Plus you’ll be traveling in luxury on the Norwegian Jewel which features up to 15 bars and lounges, each with its own unique vibe. You can dance to the ultraviolet energy at Bliss Ultra Lounge. Sip champagne, sake or scotch. Lounge poolside with an umbrella drink. Play pool at the pub. Bring your game face to our outdoor Sports Complex for basketball, volleyball and dodgeball. Take a spin with Flywheel Sports® or a high-energy Zumba® fitness class. Or seek inner peace from the top deck during your daily yoga routine and breathe in fresh ocean air.

Join us August 19th through August 26th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

  • $1899 person double occupancy – Inside stateroom (Category IE)
  • $2199 per person double occupancy – Oceanview stateroom (Category OC-Picture window)
  • $2699 per person double occupancy – Balcony stateroom (Category BB)
  • $2799 per person double occupancy – Balcony stateroom Category BA
  • 3rd/4th person and Suites/Haven – please call for availability and rates

*Port charges, air taxes & fuel surcharges are subject to change. (Tickets are issued 35 days prior to departure and fuel surcharges & taxes are subject to increase until ticketed.) Typically documents come to us 2 weeks prior to departure and we will notify each of you when they will be ready.

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip economy class airfare from DFW to Seattle
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and ship
  • Cruise for 7 nights
  • All meals and most entertainment
  • Govt taxes

The price does not include…

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, and Alcoholic Beverages
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities approx. $14-$17 per person per day-added to onboard account
  • Meals other than specified
  • Airline baggage charge
  • Specialty restaurants have a surcharge
