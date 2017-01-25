Little Boy Throws The Sweetest Funeral For His Turtle

January 25, 2017 8:25 AM By Rebekah Black
It’s never easy to lose a pet. Especially when you are a kid.

Most children probably don’t fully grasp or understand the concept of death. As a parent it’s a tough thing to explain, which is probably why we see TV episodes where the adults run out and buy a new fish before the kids realize it died.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have this little boy who planned a funeral for his beloved pet turtle all by himself. According to his cousin, Reddit user connor_goggles, he dug the grave, built a cross, and put on a nice shirt and tie for the ceremony.

How sweet is this kid? So thoughtful. Sorry to hear about your turtle. May he rest in peace.

