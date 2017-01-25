Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Gained 45 Lbs For Movie Role: “It Was Pizza Night Every Night”

It’s not uncommon for actors nowadays to take their bodies to the absolute limit for their roles. For Suicide Squad, Jared Leto stayed in character as The Joker the ENTIRE time, pranking his castmates with dead rats disguised as gifts. Daniel Day-Lewis requested people address him as “Mr. President” while he was on set of Lincoln.

For his film Gold, Matthew McConaughey underwent a pretty dramatic transformation for his role, although his way sounds a lot more fun. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last night, the Texas native revealed that in order to gain 45 pounds for the role, it was pizza night, every night at his house.

McConaughey also revealed his methods to a packed audience at a screening of the film last November. He told the crowd that night that his family began referring to him as “Captain Fun,” because I was yes to pizza night, every night and it was cheeseburgers and beer.”

Via CNN