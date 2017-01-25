President Trump Signs Executive Order for Construction of Mexican Border Wall

An order signed by President Trump calls for the construction of “a large physical barrier on the southern border,” according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The president tweeted a preview yesterday.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The order was one of two immigration actions during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. The AP reports that his aides met in the White House with two top Mexican cabinet officials.

The other order addresses immigration enforcement and ends the “catch and release” policy that quickly returned border crossers back to Mexico which had been in effect during both the Bush and Obama administrations.

“Federal agents are going to unapologetically enforce the law, no ifs, ands or buts,” Spicer said.

