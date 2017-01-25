See How Much It Costs To Attend ‘Super Bowl LI’ In Houston!

Watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in this year’s ‘Super Bowl LI‘ in Houston will crack into your credit card considerably, according to WFXT-TV.

Flight – average round trip ticket is about $500 (could be much worse in other cities)

– average round trip ticket is about $500 (could be much worse in other cities) Accommodations – hotel rates have jumped to around $325 per night for a (2) star hotel.

– hotel rates have jumped to around $325 per night for a (2) star hotel. Tickets – lowest priced tickets are around $3,500. Fifty-yard-line tickets are around $10,000… each!

Total per person – $4,650

The best seats are in front of a large flat-screen at your home or a friend’s. Plus, you can wear what you want, including Cowboys apparel, and you’ll get a lot more love by doing that:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed