See How Much It Costs To Attend ‘Super Bowl LI’ In Houston!

January 25, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Cost Of Attending Super Bowl LI, Cost Of Attending Superbowl 2017, Houston TX, New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, The Super Bowl

Watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in this year’s ‘Super Bowl LI‘ in Houston will crack into your credit card considerably, according to WFXT-TV.

  • Flight – average round trip ticket is about $500 (could be much worse in other cities)
  • Accommodations – hotel rates have jumped to around $325 per night for a (2) star hotel.
  • Tickets –  lowest priced tickets are around $3,500. Fifty-yard-line tickets are around $10,000… each!

Total per person – $4,650

The best seats are in front of a large flat-screen at your home or a friend’s. Plus, you can wear what you want, including Cowboys apparel, and you’ll get a lot more love by doing that:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live