Sports Icon Brent Musburger to Retire from Broadcasting End of January

January 25, 2017 2:49 PM By Jenny Q
One of broadcasting’s most famous play-by-play broadcasters is moving on to desert pastures. The AP reports that Brent Musburger will be moving to Las Vegas to start a sports handicapping business with his family, and he has announced his retirement from ESPN.

Musburger’s six decade career wraps up with two more men’s college basketball games: Florida at Oklahoma on Saturday and his final telecast, Georgia at Kentucky on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN.

“About 10 days prior to the Sugar Bowl, we were told that Brent was considering stepping away from play-by-play,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN vice president. “I was shocked. I did not feel like it was time for him to step aside. We had a follow-up meeting where we made a very strong pitch to get him to change his mind. In the end, he made a personal decision for himself and for his family. I respect that. But, personally and professionally, I am disappointed and saddened, considering he’s still a fantastic play-by-play announcer.”

In a statement, Musburger said, “What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company. A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”

Musburger has called Super Bowls, College football championships, Final Fours, Masters Tournaments, Rose Bowls, Little League World Series, FIFA World Cups, Indianapolis 500s, NBA Finals, MLB playoffs, US Open tennis and Belmont Stakes.

To name a few. 😉

