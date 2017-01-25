Stats Reveal The First Names That Get The Most Right Swipes On Tinder

Online dating used to be incredibly taboo, now with the emergence of dating apps like Tinder, going out with someone you met online is becoming the norm.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to get the most attention and “right swipes” on Tinder, including wearing bright colors to stand out from the 72% of users who wear neutral colors, and smiling for your profile picture boosts your chances to get a right swipe by 14%.

It doesn’t hurt, either, to have one of these following names. Stats from the app revealed the ten names that received the most right swipes for both men and women.

For Women, the ten names are :

1- Hannah

2- Emma

3- Lauren

4- Julia

5- Emily

6- Rachel

7- Samantha

8- Katie

9- Anna

10- Sara

And for men, the top ten names are:

1- Lucas

2- Ryan

3- Matthew

4- Nick

5- Josh

6- Brandon

7- Justin

8- Ben

9- Adam

10- Andrew

Via Women’s Health