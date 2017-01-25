Study Suggests Facebook Actually Narrows Our World View Rather And Broadening It

January 25, 2017
Thanks to social media, it has never been easier to meet new people and be exposed to new viewpoints. but is it actually doing that?

A new Italian study suggests Facebook and Twitter can make you more narrow-minded.

Researchers found that social media makes people more eager to share information based on personal beliefs than truth. Accuracy not required; ‘alternative facts’ accepted.

The study is called ‘The Spread of Misinformation Online.’ Its focus is on two types of material: scientific facts and conspiracy theories.

It seems people are more interested in being right than they are in getting it right. You can read more about it here.

Have you lost friends due to your opinions or theirs?

Has the current political discourse caused you to take a social media break?

