Texas To Become Automated Vehicle Testing Ground

Texas has become one of 10 U.S. regions chosen by Federal transportation officials to test automated vehicles and create guidelines for wider use due to how many HOV and managed lanes it has, according to CBS 11.

TxDOT believes automated vehicles will lessen driver error and the amount of accidents that attribute to traffic issues.

Watch the CBS 11 video for more details!

