The U.S. Attorney’s Office Seizes $20M From Under A Mattress

January 25, 2017 7:26 AM
Everybody knows the safest place to hide you money is under the mattress. Not to mention, sleeping on $20 million is pretty dang comfortable.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has been heavily involved in trying to take down those involved in Telexfree, a huge pyramid scheme in Brazil. To make a long story short, the attorney’s office followed Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, who was meeting with a key witness. You can read the full details HERE.

The Feds followed Rocha into an apartment complex where they found a box springs full of cash! Roughly $20 million in cash.

Hmmmmm, seems like there should be more.

