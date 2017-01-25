The U.S. Attorney’s Office Seizes $20M From Under A Mattress

Everybody knows the safest place to hide you money is under the mattress. Not to mention, sleeping on $20 million is pretty dang comfortable.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has been heavily involved in trying to take down those involved in Telexfree, a huge pyramid scheme in Brazil. To make a long story short, the attorney’s office followed Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, who was meeting with a key witness. You can read the full details HERE.

The Feds followed Rocha into an apartment complex where they found a box springs full of cash! Roughly $20 million in cash.

Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree https://t.co/ulmFXtI9mr pic.twitter.com/0MTHxjaVZL — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) January 23, 2017

Hmmmmm, seems like there should be more.