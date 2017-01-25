Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Mike Myers Get Their Grooves On In ‘Dice Dance-Off!’!

Mike Myers visited with Jimmy Fallon last night and they took turns throwing dice with random dances, and had to make each on up… on the spot!

This… is FUN!!!

I miss Mike Myers:(. Hope he has a new funny movie, soon:)!

