White House Press Secretary Asks For Tradition Of Leaving Our President’s Children Alone To Continue

Leaving children of the U.S. President alone… is a tradition.

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich took on trouble when she tweeted “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter” on January 20th and subsequently NBC suspended her indefinitely.

Rich posted the following apology.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Yesterday, the White House Press Secretary’s office made the following statement:

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

I couldn’t agree more. This tradition should continue. A President’s children should be allowed to be just that… children. End of discussion. Plus, who knows. Barron may grow up to own NBC! Ha!

