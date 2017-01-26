Bad Lip Reading Makes President Trump Say “I Chewed An Awful Lot Of Cheese” During The Inauguration

As far as we are concerned, it doesn’t get much better than some good ole fashioned Bad Lip Reading.

Yes, BLR has done it again! This time they took on President Trump’s inauguration. Don’t worry, this isn’t a bag on Trump moment. Every political figure present has a shining moment of their very own.

Now, let’s start from the beginning…that very awkward moment between Michelle, Melania, and that weird gift hand-off. Bet you didn’t know there were pretzels in that box. As the cameras follow Trump through a hallway of shaking hands, he tells everyone things like…

“I’m important. You wanna be me, don’t ya. Quite a figure.”

Then they cut to the inauguration platform where Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush exchange a few words. There’s talk of a problem. They’re going to have to “squeeze” him. Meanwhile Michelle Obama sees W. wearing his big boy shirt.

Next, we go to the actual swearing in of President Trump. The oath trump took…

“I gotta get a grip. You saw me squat. You think I won’t fling three eggs at you? The goldfish of preteens never had a chance. I personally have puked at a cage fight and I chewed an awful lot of cheese and I started in my gut.”

And just for fun, BLR throws in an uncomfortable first dance between Trump and Melania, which comes without music.