Cards Against Humanity Wants To Hire Former President Barack Obama As Their CEO

January 26, 2017 7:37 AM
Ever played Card Against Humanity? It’s a great party game, but it’s not what you would call “family friendly.”

Now, can you imagine former President Barack Obama sitting down with Michelle to play a few rounds? Maybe they invite Biden and Clintons. Ha! Yeah, that scenario is highly unlikely. However, that’s not stopping the makers of the game from offering Obama a job.

The Chicago-based company put an ad in the Chicago Tribune, looking for a new CEO. While the job description didn’t specifically mentioned Obama, but the requirements are what you would call Presidential. The ad reads…

  • Strong public speaking skills

  • Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure

  • Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending

  • Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition

  • Experience hunting terrorist masterminds

  • Minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation

  • Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review

  • Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher

  • Passed comprehensive healthcare reform

  • Natural born citizen of the United States

No word yet on whether or not Obama is interested in the gig.

