Dick Van Dyke: ‘The Best Five Years of My Life’ Were Spent with Mary Tyler Moore

January 26, 2017 11:33 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore

After the initial shock of hearing about Mary Tyler Moore, I had a flood of images come to mind as if she was someone I knew personally. Sitting at her typewriter in the newsroom, having a spirited discussion with Rhoda and Phyllis in her multi-level Minneapolis apartment. Then, there she was a decade earlier, in black and white, with husband Rob. (They were really married, right?)

Knowing he’s alive and well and loves her so, Dick Van Dyke response is as eloquent as we would expect.

The comedy legend spoke about his legendary cohort to CBS this morning, via Twitter and in a longer piece for The Hollywood Reporter:

“I don’t know what made her comic timing so great. On Dick Van Dyke, we had Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie, both of whom were old hams and had razor-sharp timing, and mine wasn’t bad either. But Mary just picked it up so fast. She had us all laughing after a couple of episodes. She just grabbed onto the character and literally turned us into an improv group, it was so well-oiled. That show was the best five years of my life.”

