Ed Asner Pays Tribute To Mary Tyler Moore, Says “She Had Spunk”

Perhaps one of the most notable scenes from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, that moment where Lou Grant tells Mary Richards…

“You got spunk. I hate spunk.”

Yesterday was another sad day in Hollywood. We lost Mary Tyler Moore at the age of 80. As expected a number of Mary’s former coworkers and friends paid tribute to the iconic actress. Even Ed answer had a few nice things to say on Twitter.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Asner also took a moment to do an interview with USA Today where he referenced the “spunk” scene. He said…

“She had spunk.”

The only difference is this time, he doesn’t hate it. He also went on the say…

“I loved her. The world loved her — and it should have. She was an inspiration to women and she was a good example as a human being. And, of course, she was a fighter.”

We lost a good one. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary’s family and friends.