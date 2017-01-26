Ed Asner Pays Tribute To Mary Tyler Moore, Says “She Had Spunk”

January 26, 2017 5:37 AM
Filed Under: Death, Ed Asner, kind words, lou grant, Mary Tyler Moore

Perhaps one of the most notable scenes from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, that moment where Lou Grant tells Mary Richards…

“You got spunk. I hate spunk.”

Yesterday was another sad day in Hollywood. We lost Mary Tyler Moore at the age of 80. As expected a number of Mary’s former coworkers and friends paid tribute to the iconic actress. Even Ed answer had a few nice things to say on Twitter.

Asner also took a moment to do an interview with USA Today where he referenced the “spunk” scene. He said…

“She had spunk.”

The only difference is this time, he doesn’t hate it. He also went on the say…

“I loved her. The world loved her — and it should have. She was an inspiration to women and she was a good example as a human being. And, of course, she was a fighter.”

We lost a good one. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary’s family and friends.

